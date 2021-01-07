Facebook, Twitter, IG Block Trump’s Account After US Capitol Siege

Outgoing US President Donald Trump’s account has been temporarily blocked by Twitter and Facebook after he sent out tweets backing his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January.

Both companies removed several posts of Trump that cast doubt on the election results and lauded his supporters. Twitter also threatened to put a permanent ban on his account after he violated their social media policies.

While making false claims about election fraud, Trump, in a series of tweets, told the protesters "I love you" before telling them to go home.

His video message to the protesters was also removed from Facebook and YouTube.