Gunfire, Night Goggles & Taliban: How Did IAF Pilots Evacuate Indians in Kabul?

As Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan completes one year, the government on Monday, 15 August, conferred the Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry to Group Captains Rahul Singh and Ravi Nanda for their roles in Operation Devi Shakti last year to bring back Indians from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Amid the withdrawal of United States' troops from the war-torn country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) officers landed C-17 and C-130 transport planes in Kabul in different missions despite multiple threats.

How did the IAF officers execute the mission? What problems did they face during the mission? Here’s what we know.