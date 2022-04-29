At Least 10 Killed, 15 Wounded in Explosion at Kabul Mosque

Image for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Natiq Malikzada)
At least 10 people were killed and 15 wounded in an explosion at a mosque in the Serahi Alauddin area of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, 29 April, reported Reuters.
Hundreds of worshippers had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers, and officials fear that the death toll could increase further.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
