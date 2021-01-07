US Capitol Violence: Swara, Richa, Mark Ruffalo Express Shock

Members of both the Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential elections. Both Houses had to be evacuated and the vote has been suspended.

Several hours after the crisis, the Capitol Police finally managed to clear the mob from the building only after 5:30 pm (EST), with the Capitol’s Sergeant-at-Arms confirming the building was secure, as per a report by CNN.

CNN reported that around 20 people were detained by the Capitol Police, after the DC Police Chief said they had arrested 13 people.