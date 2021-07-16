Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro in Hospital for Obstructed Intestine

After being hospitalised for an obstructed intestine in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday, 15 July, said that his condition had improved and that he was less likely to face surgery. The latest health scare for the 66-year-old is linked to a 2018 stabbing incident. He had also caught COVID-19 last year.

In his first spoken comments since his hospitalisation, Bolsonaro said, "I arrived here yesterday with a very strong chance of surgery, but surgery is now far less likely," Reuters reported. He added he was feeling well.

Bolsonaro posted a photo of his on Facebook and said, “Thank you all for the support and prayers. This is what motivates us to move forward and face everything it takes to take the country away from the clutches of corruption, reversal of values, organized crime, and to guarantee and protect the freedom of our people.”