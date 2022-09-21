After Leicester Unrest, Protest Organised Outside Hindu Temple in UK's Smethwick

Days after violence broke out in Leicester between people of the Hindu and Muslim communities, a protest was organised outside a Hindu temple in Smethwick town of England on Tuesday, 20 September.

The protest was organised outside the Durga Bhawan temple on Spon Lane.

According to the police, the protest was held "in relation to concerns around a speaker," who was to address a gathering at the temple. The event, however, was cancelled, and the speaker is not staying in the UK, the police added.