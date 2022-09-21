After Leicester Unrest, Protest Organised Outside Hindu Temple in UK's Smethwick

A protest was organised outside a Hindu temple in Smethwick town of England on Tuesday, 20 September.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
Days after violence broke out in Leicester between people of the Hindu and Muslim communities, a protest was organised outside a Hindu temple in Smethwick town of England on Tuesday, 20 September.
The protest was organised outside the Durga Bhawan temple on Spon Lane.
According to the police, the protest was held "in relation to concerns around a speaker," who was to address a gathering at the temple. The event, however, was cancelled, and the speaker is not staying in the UK, the police added.
"We're aware of a planned protest in West Bromwich later today (20 September). We understand this is in relation to concerns around a speaker at the Temple in Spon Lane, but we're informed the event has been cancelled and this person is not staying in the UK," the police had said.
"We always seek to find the right balance between the rights of protesters and those of local residents and businesses, while working to minimise serious disruption to communities," they added.
People from different communities and faiths spoke out against the protest outside Hindu temple in Smethwick, reported Birmingham World.
They said that they wanted harmony to be maintained in the neighbourhood and discouraged people from taking part in the protest.
The protest call comes after violence broke out in Leicester, which is said to have begun after the India versus Pakistan cricket match held on 28 August, as a part of the 2022 Asia Cup tournament. A total of 17 people have been arrested in the violence so far.
Videos of hundreds of people taking to the streets in Britain's East Leicester were circulated on social media, which showed pro-Hindutva crowds raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans and marching past Muslim localities on 18 September.
The demonstration led to clashes in the area, reported BBC, with the police and the area's community leaders calling for peace.
