Ke Huy Quan's Win at the Oscars Is a Testament to the Immigrant Spirit

Quan was born in war-torn Vietnam in 1971, one among nine siblings. In 1978 his family fled Saigon as a part of the infamous 'boat people' exodus. Quan belonged to the Hoa community, a Chinese ethnic minority that faced persecution from the Vietnamese majority.

Many Hoa people chose to flee Vietnam, setting off on small boats (to avoid detection or being turned away), risking stormy seas and pirate attacks, much like Syrian refugees today, trying to get to Greece or Italy in similar small boats.

Quan's mother and three siblings reached Malaysia, while Quan, his father, and five other siblings reached Hong Kong. They were among the lucky 800,000 refugees who completed their journeys. The UNHCR estimates that 200,000-400,000 Vietnamese 'boat people' died at sea.