'To My Motherland': Kartiki Gonsalves On The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
India won big at the 95th Academy Awards. The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short film category. Director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga took centre stage to accept the coveted award. The director gave a moving speech regarding the motivations behind the film and dedicated the award to India.
During her acceptance speech, Kartiki Gonsalves said: “I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence."
She also went on says, "Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet my Producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother father and sister who are up there somewhere, you’re the centre of my universe. To my motherland India.”
The film was competing against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate.
