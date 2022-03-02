'6.5 Million Jobs Created in US Last Year, Will Help Put China Behind': Biden

"Our economy grew at a rate of 5.7 percent last year, the strongest growth in nearly 40 years, the first step in bringing fundamental change to an economy that hasn’t worked for the working people of this nation for too long."

He stated that the progress would help the US compete with China.

"It is going to transform America and put us on a path to win the economic competition of the 21st century that we face with the rest of the world – particularly with China. As I’ve told Xi Jinping, it is never a good bet to bet against the American people," the president asserted.