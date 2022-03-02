'6.5 Million Jobs Created in US Last Year, Will Help Put China Behind': Biden

United States President Joe Biden, delivering the State of the Union address.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
United States President Joe Biden, delivering the State of the Union address on Wednesday, 2 March, said that the American Rescue Plan introduced by his government had created 6.5 million jobs last year, more than in any given year in US history.
"Our economy grew at a rate of 5.7 percent last year, the strongest growth in nearly 40 years, the first step in bringing fundamental change to an economy that hasn’t worked for the working people of this nation for too long."
He stated that the progress would help the US compete with China.
"It is going to transform America and put us on a path to win the economic competition of the 21st century that we face with the rest of the world – particularly with China. As I’ve told Xi Jinping, it is never a good bet to bet against the American people," the president asserted.
President Biden said that the US will never accept "living with COVID-19."
Saying that most Americans can now be mask-free, Biden said:
"I cannot promise a new variant won’t come. But I can promise you we'll do everything within our power to be ready if it does," he stated.
During his address, Biden urged the Congress to pass laws to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
"I will keep doing everything in my power to crack down on gun trafficking and ghost guns you can buy online and make at home – they have no serial numbers and can’t be traced," he stated.
Speaking about immigration, the US president said, "We’re securing commitments and supporting partners in South and Central America to host more refugees and secure their own borders."
"We can do all this while keeping lit the torch of liberty that has led generations of immigrants to this land – my forefathers and so many of yours. Provide a pathway to citizenship for dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers, and essential workers," he stated.
