'Mockery of Justice': Donald Trump Slams US Congress' Capitol Riot Hearing

After the second hearing on the 2021 Capitol Hill riots concluded in the United States on Monday, 13 June, former President Donald Trump criticised the congressional probe as a "mockery of justice."

Trump said that instead of focusing on the country's larger problems, the Democratic-led panel was "a Kangaroo Court, hoping to distract the American people from the great pain they are experiencing," news agency AFP reported.

A bipartisan committee of the US House of Representatives is investigating former President Donald Trump's role in the rampage that took place on 6 January last year.

"The truth is that Americans showed up in Washington, DC in massive numbers... to hold their elected officials accountable," Trump asserted in a statement issued on Monday.