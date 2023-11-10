Israel Agrees To Daily 4-Hour Pause in Gaza Assault as Thousands Flee on Foot

As war continues to ravage Gaza, Israel has agreed to halt its military operations for four hours per day in the northern part of the region.

The plan for daily humanitarian pauses was announced by the White House on Thursday, 9 November, according to a report by Reuters.

What it means: According to White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby, these pauses in fighting could:

Allow people to flee safely along two humanitarian corridors

Help facilitate the release of hostages captured by Hamas

Yes, but: The daily four-hour pause in fighting is not likely to happen in one go, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to suggest.