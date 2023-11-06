Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'Gaza Strip Cut Into Two,' Says Israeli Army

Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on 7 October, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostage.

Israel said 31 of its soldiers have been killed so far.

According to a report from The Times of Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire until the Hamas militant group releases the hostages it is currently holding.

“Take this (word 'ceasefire') out of the lexicon. We will continue until we defeat them; we do not have an alternative," Netanyahu is quoted saying in a statement from his office.