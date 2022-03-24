Debts, Covid & Bad Policies — What Caused Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis

With severe shortage of food, cooking gas, and other essential items, sky-rocketing fuel prices and record-high inflation, Sri Lanka is battling its worst economic crisis in over several decades.

A critical shortfall of foreign currency had led to a massive reduction in imports of essential items.

This nightmarish situation has crippled the lives of common citizens who have been waiting in long queues across the country for groceries and fuel. At least two elderly men reportedly died in different parts of the country waiting for petrol and kerosene oil.

As anger against the government grows, troops have been deployed outside state-run petrol pumps to thwart protests that have been breaking out sporadically.