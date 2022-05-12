Explained: How Your Grocery Bill Has Changed Over the Past Ten Years

Shazi Shafiq (35) spends Rs 4,000 on groceries each week for her family of three, twice the amount she spent in 2012, when she first got married.

"The birth of our daughter of course added to the expenses, and work from home has skewed the calculations a bit, but all in all, we are spending twice as much as we did 10 years ago," she told IndiaSpend.

We did the maths: The cost of basic groceries for a week for her family of three (5 litres of milk, 2 kg of rice, 2 kg of wheat flour, 1 litre oil, pulses, a dozen bananas, 1 kg apples and 2 kg each of onions, potatoes and tomatoes) increased by 68 percent between March 2012 and March 2022, as per price data released by the Wholesale and Retail Price Information System.