'Modi's Misgovernance Is a Case Study on How To Ruin the Economy': Rahul Gandhi

States across the country, including the national capital Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, faced power outages in April, compounding the heatwave conditions across north and central India.

According to data, demand for power hit a 38-year high for the first two weeks of April, with the shortfall shooting up to 1.4 percent

The Congress, in light of the shortage, has censured the Union government and called the power crisis "artificial".

"We demand that this artificial power crisis, which is created due to mismanagement of coal, be immediately resolved and people be provided relief by providing 24x7 power supply this summer," IANS quoted Congress' Gaurav Vallabh as saying.