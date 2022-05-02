'Modi's Misgovernance Is a Case Study on How To Ruin the Economy': Rahul Gandhi

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 2 May, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his "eight years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest-growing economies."
Gandhi took to Twitter to underline the four crises, including power crisis, inflation, unemployment, and farmers' issues, facing the country today and implied that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was responsible for them.
States across the country, including the national capital Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, faced power outages in April, compounding the heatwave conditions across north and central India.
According to data, demand for power hit a 38-year high for the first two weeks of April, with the shortfall shooting up to 1.4 percent
The Congress, in light of the shortage, has censured the Union government and called the power crisis "artificial".
"We demand that this artificial power crisis, which is created due to mismanagement of coal, be immediately resolved and people be provided relief by providing 24x7 power supply this summer," IANS quoted Congress' Gaurav Vallabh as saying.
Meanwhile, last week, Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the PM over rising unemployment. "Hate-in-India" and "Make-in-India" cannot coexist, he had stated.
"The ease of driving business out of India... 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories. 649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs," the Congress leader wrote.
In an earlier tweet, Gandhi emphasised the unemployment issue, saying "In 75 years, Modi ji is the first Prime Minister of the country whose 'Masterstrokes' have left more than 450 million people hopeful of getting a job."
Opposition parties have also decried the Modi government for soaring fuel prices in the last few months. Gandhi had attacked the BJP leader saying the PM's "to-do" list included raising the prices of petrol and diesel, making farmers in the country helpless, and privatising government properties.
