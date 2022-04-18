India's Wholesale Inflation at 14.55%, Centre Cites Russia-Ukraine War

Inflation
(Photo: The Quint)
The annual rate of inflation is 14.55% (Provisional) for the month of March as compared to 7.89% in March 2021, the Centre said on Monday, 18 April.
"The high rate of inflation in March 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, mineral oils, basic metals, etc owing to disruption in global supply chain caused by Russia-Ukraine conflict," the Centre said.
According to data, the Wholesale Provisional Inflation (WPI) for the month of January was at 13.68% while it was 13.11% in February.
The month over month change in WPI index for the month of March 2022 stood at 2.69 % as compared to February 2022.
