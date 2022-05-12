Retail Inflation Rose To 7.79% in April Against 6.95% in March, Shows Govt Data

The retail inflation for the month of March was 6.95 per cent.
India's retail inflation rose to 7.79 percent in April, government data showed on Thursday, 12 May. The rise was largely driven by rising fuel and food prices.
