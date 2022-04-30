Who Is Responsible for Fuel Prices Crossing Rs 100 Mark, Centre or States?

Almost everybody has been severally impacted by the burgeoning fuel prices in the country over the last few months.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi recently advised states to reduce the taxes they charged on fuel in order to give the common man some respite. This led to a debate between the Centre and the states over the indirect taxation on fuel, with states questioning the stand of the government in this regard.

But why have fuel prices crossed the Rs 100 mark? Let’s look at the mathematics behind fuel taxation to understand who charges what on petrol and diesel.