Indian-Origin Suella Braverman To Succeed Priti Patel as UK Home Secretary

Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin barrister, was on Tuesday, 7 September, appointed as the UK's new Home Secretary, succeeding fellow colleague of Indian descent Priti Patel.

The 42-year-old Conservative Party member of Parliament for Fareham in south-east England, who until now served as the Attorney General in the Boris Johnson-led government, was among the first contenders to throw her hat in the ring to replace Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister.

Braverman was named as the Home Secretary by newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The mother of two children is the daughter of Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes. Her mother migrated to the UK from Mauritius while her father migrated from Kenya in the 1960s.