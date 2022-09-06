Liz Truss Appointed Next British Prime Minister After Meeting Queen Elizabeth II

After being announced the winner by Chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, Truss promised to tide over the economic crisis plaguing the country.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply," she said.

The Tory leader also thanked outgoing PM Johnson, saying that he was "admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."

"Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle," Truss asserted.

Before resigning, Johnson said that his policies had given the United Kingdom the economic capacity to help people brave through the ongoing energy crisis.

"I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function,'' he said while addressing the press outside 10 Downing Street, adding, "I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.''