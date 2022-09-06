Liz Truss Faces a Financial Whirlwind – Will Her Plans for the Economy Work?

Image used for representation only.
Liz Truss may have won the battle to become Britain’s next prime minister, but don’t expect much time for her to settle into office. People’s living standards are predicted to fall by an over the next two years, driven by rising prices of energy and other goods.
The UK economy is by the end of this year, with virtually no economic growth predicted until 2024. Inflation, already at 10%, could rise, according to some forecasters, . This will hit public services like health, education, and policing which are already being strained by tight government finances.
Big differences in productivity also between London and the southeast compared to the rest of the country, which “levelling up” was aimed at tackling.
With the average annual household power bill set to nearly double to in October, thanks to a steep rise in the energy price cap – and by April – millions of more families will be pushed into poverty. While Truss may have won the Tory leadership election by extolling tax cuts and free markets, she will introduce emergency measures in her first week in office to tackle the energy crisis which will provide for households and businesses.
This will come at a hefty price. Following the latest increase in the energy price cap, merely boosting the existing subsidy package so that it still absorbs three-quarters of the rise in bills will raise the cost to the government from . In her campaign, Truss cutting VAT on fuel bills and suspending the “green levy” that everyone pays towards the cost of renewable energy, but these will only be of limited help.
The new government has also pledged to introduce an emergency budget within a month to reverse the recent increase in and stop the corporation tax increase scheduled for April 2023, which will cost £13 billion and £17 billion respectively. This immediately wipes out the projected “” of £30 billion projected in March by the government’s Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), even before taking into account a coming recession reducing tax revenues and requiring increased spending on benefits.
Yet these moves will have a limited effect on the cost of living. More radical tax cuts such as an overall cut in VAT or income tax would cost much more. For example, Truss’s suggestion of a 5% cut in VAT duty . At the same time, her government seems intent on weakening the that have previously guided spending decisions.
But this will further limit its spending capacity. Government annual debt interest payments are already forecast by the OBR to hit . That’s more than 3% of the GDP and almost as much as the entire education budget, and the debt payments may come in – especially if international investors become reluctant to finance UK borrowing. With the pound already not seen since the 1980s, confidence is not high in the UK economy.
The new government argues that the pay-off from big tax cuts will be more economic growth, which would boost tax revenues and cut the deficit in years to come. In my view, Truss is certainly correct to identify the biggest long-term problems facing the economy as low growth and low productivity. But every post-war government has tried to boost productivity, with limited success.
The Thatcher government took a different approach, raising taxes in her first term to bring the budget into balance before cutting income tax rates. There was a boost in productivity but the key factors were the privatisation of inefficient state industries and the weakening of union bargaining power.
Truss has been reluctant to discuss the corollary of the big tax cuts – the need to shrink the state. Already, the government plans to rises in public sector workers’ pay – the biggest part of government spending – to well below inflation. This may spark strikes and a recruitment crisis for the understaffed NHS.
It is also planning in the number of civil servants and other parts of the public sector workforce. This will exacerbate existing problems in delivering many key services. to cut bureaucracy and waste while “giving more money to front-line services” will not be enough to avoid this. Note that some key Truss allies, including Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, “rather than looking for fiscal trims and haircuts, [we should] consider whether the state should deliver certain functions at all”.
Squaring the circle of the public’s demands for better services and cost-of-living support with the government’s desire for lower taxes is the central dilemma that will face Truss. The decisions made in the next few months will affect not only the economic situation of every household in the country, but the fate of the new government as it faces a general election within the next two years.
