Indian-Origin Man Smuggled Over 800 Indians Into US Using Uber, Jailed for 3 Yrs

Rajinder Pal Singh, an Indian-origin driver who also goes by the name Jaspal Gill, has been sentenced to three years in prison for Conspiracy to Transport and Harbor Certain Aliens for Profit and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.
The 49-year-old resident of California helped over 800 Indian citizens illegally to enter the US using the Uber app.
Singh pleaded guilty in February 2023, admitting that he took in more than $500,000 as a key member of a smuggling ring bringing hundreds of Indian Nationals across the border from Canada and then to locations in the mid-west and beyond.
The press release also stated that Singh's actions posed not only a security threat to Washington, but also exposed the smuggled individuals to various security and safety risks throughout their arduous smuggling journey from India to the United States, which often spanned weeks.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, between October and March of 2022, the US Border Patrol confirmed that 100 individuals had crossed the Canada-US border from Canada's Manitoba province into either North Dakota or Minnesota in the US.
This six-month tally surpasses the number of illegal border crossers encountered by US authorities throughout the previous year.
