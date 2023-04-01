Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian Family Among Six People Found Dead Near Canada-US Border

Both families reportedly comprised a group of six people, including one child under the age of three.
Indian Family Among Six People Found Dead Near Canada-US Border

(Image altered by The Quint)

An Indian family was found dead, along with one of Romanian descent, in a marsh near the Canada-United States border on Thursday, 30 March, reported AFP, citing the police. They were allegedly trying to cross illegally into the US.

The first body was discovered during an aerial search of the landscape.

Both families reportedly comprised a group of six people, including one child under the age of three.

Meanwhile, as per local deputy police chief Lee-Ann O'Brien, an infant whose passport was recovered from one of the bodies, appears to also be missing. According to AFP, police dive teams were carrying out a search. 

MORE DETAILS

Autopsy and toxicology test results are awaited.

As per O’Brien, they have registered 48 crossings through Akwesasne for entry into the US, since the beginning to the year.

(With inputs from AFP.)

