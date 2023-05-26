Man’s Uber Fare From Bengaluru Airport Costs As Much as His Flight Tickets

Bengaluru has always been notorious for its traffic, and as soon as there's even a slight hint of rain or an increase in demand, the cab prices skyrocket like never before.
A similar incident happened with a Twitter user whose Uber cab fare was almost equivalent to his air fare! In other words, it's just another 'Peak Bengaluru moment'.
The user was travelling from Kempegowda International Airport to Electronic city which is more than 50 km. The cab prices started from Rs 2,584 and went up to a whopping Rs 4,051!
He shared a screenshot of the Uber prices, with a caption that read, "Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket"
Looking at the absurdly costly prices of the cab, many chimed in with their responses.
A user wrote, "Exactly. Not just rate but travel time too is mostly equal if flying domestic."
Another user commented, "This is what happens in a banana republic. No maximum fare cap, no cap on surge pricing, no implementation of the law and in many cases no proper law."
Here are some other responses:
