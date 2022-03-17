Indian Judge At ICJ Votes Against Russia For Its Invasion Of Ukraine

The World Court passed a judgement ordering Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine.
The World Court passed a judgement ordering Russia to "immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 on the territory of Ukraine."

Dalveer Bhandari, an Indian judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), was one of the judges who voted against Russia in the court's hearing on Wednesday, 16 March, regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The World Court passed a judgement ordering Russia to "immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 on the territory of Ukraine".

(This is a developing story and the copy will be updated soon.)

