India Abstains as UNGA Adopts Resolution Against Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Out of the UN's 193 member states, 141 voted in favour of the resolution, five voted against and 35 abstained, including India.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted with an overwhelming majority on Wednesday, 2 March to pass a resolution "deploring" Russia's actions against Ukraine, The Guardian reported.
The resolution required a 2/3 majority of those voting yes to be adopted in the General Assembly.
The UNGA also called on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces and put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, that began on 24 February when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation against Ukraine.
The resolution stated that the UN “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.”
Almost 100 UN Member States co-sponsored the resolution titled ‘Aggression Against Ukraine’. Among them were Afghanistan, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Kuwait, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.
While not legally-binding, the resolution aims at increasing pressure on Russia, as it expresses the views of the UN members.
This is only the 11th time since 1950 that an emergency session of the UNGA has been called.
