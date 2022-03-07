Modi Seeks Zelenskyy’s Support in Evacuation of Indians, Will Speak to Putin Too

Since the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to both the leaders twice.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone on Monday, 7 March, as per government sources quoted by news agency ANI.
Appreciating the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, PM Modi, thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals.
The two leaders further discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine, with the call lasting for about 35 minutes, as per sources quoted by ANI.
Modi also sought continued support from the Ukraine government in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy. This comes hours after the Indian embassy asked Indian students stranded at a medical college hostel in Ukraine’s Sumy, to "be ready to leave on short notice".
Sumy, about 350 km east of capital city Kyiv and 180 km northwest of Kharkiv, has about 700 Indians waiting to be evacuated, mostly students of medical colleges at Sumy State University.
The evacuation of Indian students is likely to be top of the agenda during Modi’s calls with Putin as well.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told ANI on late Sunday night that four buses were on their way to Poltava to evacuate Indians stranded in Sumy.
Harjot Singh, an Indian national who sustained multiple bullet injuries in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, entered Poland on Monday and was later escorted to Indian Air Force's special aircraft, which will bring him and other Indians back to India from Poland.
The news of Singh being shot came after two students of Indian nationality died in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Russian military has announced a ceasefire in Kyiv, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol for the evacuation of civilians, Sputnik (a Russian media outlet) reported.
The report added that French President Emmanuel Macron had requested the ceasefire for humanitarian purposes.
(With inputs from ANI and Sputnik.)
