'Share The Evidence,' S Jaishankar Asks Canada on Nijjar Killing Allegation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, 15 November, once again refuted the claims that India allegedly had a role in the extra-judicial killing of Khalistani separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada on 18 June.

Jaishankar was speaking to veteran journalist Lionel Barber at an event held in Wilton Park, London.

This is the latest remark from the EAM in the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, which nosedived after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in September this year, claimed that Canadian investigating agencies were actively pursuing “credible allegations” of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and Nijjar’s killing.