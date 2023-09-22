'Don't Want To Waste a Year...': Canada-Bound Students Fear for Their Futures

Amid the India-Canada political turmoil over the killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Indian students are left with a pall of uncertainty looming over their heads.
(Photo: The Quint)
"For months, I was just preparing and gathering all my documents – so that I could get into the best universities for PhD in Canada. But now that I have, I don't even know what will happen," Vishal (surname withheld to protect identity), who hails from Punjab, tells The Quint.
Vishal has opted for the January 2024 admissions intake at a Canadian university – and had applied for his visa last week, before diplomatic tensions between India and Canada escalated. He is supposed to be in the country by March as PhD admissions are subject to the availability of guides.
Amid the India-Canada political turmoil over the killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Indian students like Vishal are left with a pall of uncertainty looming over their heads.
Sanbeer Sandhu – like many other visa consultants – has been allaying the fears of students who are set to travel to Canada for the January 2024 intake.
"Of course, there will be fear. Students have paid Rs 15-20 lakh to confirm their admissions to universities. So, the fear is natural," says Sandhu, who works at Final Touch Immigration Consultants, based out of Punjab's Faridkot.
Their fears have naturally been exacerbated after India suspended its visa services in Canada on Thursday, 21 September. While the Canadian government has not communicated any such restrictions for Indians travelling to the country so far, students are worried that a retaliatory move could potentially ruin their futures.
However, speaking to The Quint, Mayank (surname withheld to protect identity), who is also a native of Punjab, says he is very "scared and anxious at the moment."
Meanwhile, Sreehari (surname withheld to protect identity), a resident of Kerala who has applied for a PG Diploma at Humber College in Toronto for the January 2024 intake, says he will be applying for a visa next week as "neither the agency nor the university has notified me about any developments with regard to my visa."
"What the agency told me was that they haven't received any communication regarding visa rejections. So, I am hopeful, and they have also encouraged me to apply," he adds.
But if the situation doesn't de-escalate, Sreehari has much to lose, he tells The Quint.
The number of Indian students in Canada with valid study visas has increased over the years. As per an Indian Express report, it was:
Moreover, of the 5 lakh international students who went to Canada from across the world in 2022, 2,26,450 students (41 percent) were from India, as per the same report.
Echoing Sandhu's views, Khanna (first name withheld to protect identity) from Vision Visas in Punjab, says that while Indian students are anxious, "it is unlikely that there would be any restrictions on student visas. If students already have a visa, they can consider going earlier. But again, there is no indication that student visa will be affected."
As per the report, the representatives even advised students to opt to go to the country in time for the next fall session in August 2024. They also hinted that they would wait for a week and assess the situation before issuing admission letters.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined