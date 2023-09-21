'Hindus Must Leave Canada' & Other Offensive Remarks: Who's Gurpatwant Pannun?

In another instance, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was forced to cancel an official visit to Canada in 2016 because of a case of alleged "torture" filed against him by the SFJ. The group had filed the case on behalf of a Canadian resident who claimed that he was tortured during Singh's tenure as chief minister of Punjab.

Though a firm proponent of Khalistan, he is often criticised by other pro-Khalistan groups like the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Dal Khalsa, who don't agree with his methods.

Cases Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun:

Pannun has been booked in over 20 cases, ranging from sedition to instigating youth in Punjab to take up arms against India.

Here are some of the cases and allegations against the Khalistani leader: