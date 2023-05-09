Indian American Faces Charges for Sending Money to Islamic State Women in Syria

It was said in the report that the India-born 33-year-old used his social media accounts to raise funds for the IS women. He also allegedly voiced his support for violent jihad online.

According to an FBI filing, Chippa began using social media in 2019 to raise funds for "sisters" in the al-Hol refugee camp in Syria. He also claimed that he was raising the money for their “shelter".

A large number of the women held in this camp were married to Islamic State fighters who were killed or captured while fighting the US-backed forces for control of Syrian territory. The camp "is assessed to be a stronghold of ISIS ideology," according to the FBI.