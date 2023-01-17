LeT Deputy Chief Abdul Rehman Makki Designated as 'Global Terrorist' by UNSC

Abdul Rehman Makki, head of JuD’s political and international affairs wing was arrested during a government crackdown.
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, 16 January, listed Pakistan-based top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.
Who is he?: Abdul Rehman Makki, a US-designated terrorist, is the brother-in-law of LeT chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. In the past, he has occupied several leadership positions within the LeT and has played a key roll in fundraising and financing.
What has the UNSC said?: In a statement, the committee said,
The committee also mentioned the horrifying 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and described it as the “most audacious attack by LeT in India".
The timing: The listing comes almost a year after China blocked the process to Makki as a global terrorist.
In June 2022, India and the US had put a joint proposal to designate Makki as a global terrorist under the 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council but Beijing, a close ally of Pakistan, placed a "technical hold: on this proposal at the last minute. At the time, India called the incident "extremely unfortunate."
China's tepid past: Beijing has had a history of blocking New Delhi's attempts to designate terrorists on the global stage. It had also blocked proposals to designate Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of Pakistan based UN-proscribed terror entity Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)
India’s move to place LeT’s Sajid Mir, also known to have played a key role in the 26/11 attacks, was also thwarted by Beijing.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)