Gaza: What's Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Group That Signed Truce With Israel?

Although its base is in Gaza, the PIJ is also active in the West Bank, especially in the town of Jenin, where Bassam al-Saadi, a senior leader of the PIJ was arrested last week. The arrest reportedly catalysed the current crisis.

"In the West Bank it has a presence, I’d say similar to Gaza. But it is not about the size it is about power, efficiency, and the ability to engage militarily in a confrontation with Israel. And for that reason, Israel is trying arrest its leaders in the West Bank and to contain any action that Islamic Jihad might escalate," Fraihat explained to Al Jazeera about the militant group's presence.

The militant group also has its branches in Lebanon and Syria, from where it ensures close ties with Iran. In fact, it was expelled from Gaza in 1987 after which it shifted its base to Lebanon to develop a relationship with Hezbollah. The group also received training from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Currently, the PIJ operated secretly with less than 1,000 members, according to the CIA'S World Factbook. Its popularity in Gaza is also limited, which means it does not have much to lose by carrying out attacks in Israel.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP, and Al Jazeera.)