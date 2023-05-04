Does Media Magnify Terrorism? Look at Amritpal Singh's Coverage and Beyond

It stands accepted that terrorism is a tactic of the weak, i.e., it's classically used by those who lack the agency, resources, and power to impose their will through ordinary political or military means – and that is also why terrorists generally focus their activities on ‘soft’, civilian targets rather than more-difficult-to-attack military targets. Yet, if terrorism is an instrument of the weak, then how does it work? Terrorists are aware that in the absence of the resources of a nation, their capacity to inflict large-scale material damage is limited and they cannot militarily defeat a government; so, they use the psychological strategy of terrorizing in order to try and change the political situation. And for this, they use a stratagem and exploit the ‘fourth estate’.

All terrorist entities have at their core the stratagem of “propaganda of the deed”, i.e., the violent “deed” they commit must be propagandized and disseminated to as many people as possible in the shortest time and in the most dramatic way in order to create a psychological impact that is far in excess of their violent act. An examination of past terror attacks clearly illustrates there is an overwhelming disproportionality between the actual strength of the terrorists, the damage they inflict - and the fear they manage to inspire.