Mangaluru Blast: ‘Accused Shariq a Radicalised Youth Influenced by ISIS’

A low intensity blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru was carried out by a ISIS linked radicalised youth identified as Shariq.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
On the evening of 19 November 2022, a low intensity bomb exploded in a moving auto in Mangaluru, causing massive fire and smoke, with the passenger and the auto driver sustaining injuries. A day later, two pieces of evidence – an Aadhar card and two SIM cards retrieved at the site, helped the Karnataka police in understanding the chain of events that led to the blast.
The police have now confirmed the blast was "an act of terror" and that the passenger in the auto, identified as Shariq, is the main accused.
The main suspect in the Mangaluru auto-blast case, Shariq, aged 24, is a history sheeter and is an accused in two other unlawful activities case in Karnataka since 2020.
The Quint has learnt that Shariq was born and raised in Shivamogga’s Thirthahalli, the constituency of home minister Araga Jnanendra. Sources from the police department revealed that he was a student of B Com, who dropped out to help his father in the cloth business. He was not a very loquacious person, but was brainwashed into following radical Islam as interpreted by the terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
Karnataka Police released a purported photograph of Shariq with an IED explosive device in a pressure cooker.
By 2020, Shariq was active in several social media and telegram groups that were promoting terrorism, the police said. He was first arrested in 2020 for drawing a terror graffiti on a wall in Mangaluru. The words read, "Do not force us invite Lakshkar-E-Taiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manuvadis #LashkarZindabad." However, he was released on bail on technical grounds.
In a span of another one year, Shariq had left his home in Thirthahalli and had established contacts in Mangaluru. He became close to Syed Yasin of Shivamogga and Maz Muneer Ahmed of Mangaluru, both students of electrical engineering who helped Shariq develop a low intensity bomb that they tested on the banks of river Tunga in Shivamogga’s Gurupura. The team were also involved in the funding process, and got their money through crypto currency to buy the explosive material, a press release issued by the Karantaka Police in 2021 read.
The police examining the site of the trial blast, picked up remnants with the help of the FSL team and found elements of sulphur and phosphorus, which are predominantly used in bomb detonators. They also collected evidence of them burning the national flag, 14 mobile phones, one dongle, two laptops, and a few other electronic instruments, which led to the arrest of all two, while Shariq remained absconding.
Accused in a bomb blast case, Shariq being treated for burn injuries in Mangaluru.
Prior to making his visit to Mangaluru, for the execution of the blast, Shariq had travelled to Coimbatore, Thalassery and Mysore, where he resided for a few months, the police said.
Speaking to the reporters in Mangaluru, ADGP Alok Kumar confirmed that the accused Shariq's immediate handler was identified as Arafat Ali, and that he was also in touch with one Mussavir Hussain, an accused in Al-Hind module case. Three others who had contacted Shariq are yet to be identified.
According to the police, the NIA team deployed in the state to probe the blast has recovered explosive materials purchased both online and offline.
In an interaction with The Quint, senior police officer Alok Kumar further added:
Batteries, chemicals and other explosive material retrieved from Shariq's residence in Mysuru, and below the pressure cooker that exploded in the moving auto on 19 November 2022.
As of now, the family of Shariq have identified him at the hospital, while five different teams of Karnataka police, with the exception of separate NIA teams are carrying out raids in four different location in Thirthahalli and one place in Mangaluru city.
Last night, the rented residence of Shariq was also checked for evidence, with the state police seizing more than three kilos of chemicals, 13 batteries, and other explosive materials in Mysuru.
