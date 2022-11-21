Mangaluru Blast: ‘Accused Shariq a Radicalised Youth Influenced by ISIS’

By 2020, Shariq was active in several social media and telegram groups that were promoting terrorism, the police said. He was first arrested in 2020 for drawing a terror graffiti on a wall in Mangaluru. The words read, "Do not force us invite Lakshkar-E-Taiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manuvadis #LashkarZindabad." However, he was released on bail on technical grounds.

In a span of another one year, Shariq had left his home in Thirthahalli and had established contacts in Mangaluru. He became close to Syed Yasin of Shivamogga and Maz Muneer Ahmed of Mangaluru, both students of electrical engineering who helped Shariq develop a low intensity bomb that they tested on the banks of river Tunga in Shivamogga’s Gurupura. The team were also involved in the funding process, and got their money through crypto currency to buy the explosive material, a press release issued by the Karantaka Police in 2021 read.

The police examining the site of the trial blast, picked up remnants with the help of the FSL team and found elements of sulphur and phosphorus, which are predominantly used in bomb detonators. They also collected evidence of them burning the national flag, 14 mobile phones, one dongle, two laptops, and a few other electronic instruments, which led to the arrest of all two, while Shariq remained absconding.