India Rebuffs China's Criticism Over PM Modi's Birthday Wishes to Dalai Lama

China had criticised Narendra Modi for wishing the Dalai Lama.
India on Thursday, 7 July, dismissed China's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday.
The External Affairs Ministry claimed that it is a consistent policy of government to treat the Tibetan spiritual leader as an honoured guest.
“It is a consistent policy of the government of India to treat His Holiness Dalai Lama as an honoured guest in India and as a respected religious leader who enjoys a large following in India,” Arindam Bagchi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, said.
“His Holiness is accorded all due courtesies and freedom to conduct his religious and spiritual activities in India. His birthday is celebrated by many of his followers in India and abroad,” Bagchi said.
“The birthday greetings by the prime minister to his Holiness on his 87th birthday should be seen in this overall context,” he added.
China, on 7 July, had criticised Modi for greeting the spiritual leader, saying India should stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.
"The Indian side should fully recognise the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, was quoted as saying.
PM Modi greeted the Dalai Lama over the phone on 6 July.
"Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over the phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health," the PM wrote in his tweet.
Reacting to the greetings, Zhao said that "the Indian side should fully recognise the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama. It should abide by its commitment to China, speak and act prudently and stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs."
China also criticised the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken for greeting the Dalai Lama on his birthday.
Blinken had wished the leader saying, "His Holiness brings light to his fellow Tibetans and so many around the world by promoting peace, encouraging inter-faith harmony, and advocating for the preservation of Tibetan language and culture."
Criticising the Secretary of State, Zhao said, "Tibet affairs are China's internal affairs, which brooks no foreign interference. China is firmly against any engagement by any country with the 14th Dalai Lama."
"We urge the U. S. side to have full understanding of the important and sensitive nature of the Tibet related issues, respect China's core interests, have a clear understanding of the anti-China separatist nature of the Dalai group and abide by its commitment on Tibet related issues, stop engaging with Dalai Lama in any form and stop sending any wrong signal to the outside world," the Chinese spokesperson added.
