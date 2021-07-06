Amid Tensions With China, PM Modi Wishes Dalai Lama on 86th Birthday
After the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops last year, Modi had not wished the Dalai Lama in public.
Amid tensions on India's border with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 6 July, called the Dalai Lama on his birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life.
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, turned 86 this year.
PM Modi said in a tweet, “Spoke on phone to His Holiness the Dalai Lama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday.”
Thanking those who had wished him, the Tibetan spiritual leader said that he would continue to serve humanity and combat climate change.
The Dalai Lama said in a virtual address that he had “taken full advantage of India’s freedom and religious harmony” ever since he became a refugee, The Indian Express reported.
He added, “I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge.”
The spiritual leader was quoted as saying, “All my brothers and sisters should keep these two things in mind – non-violence and compassion. On my birthday, this is my gift.”
Last year, after the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops, Modi had not wished the Dalai Lama in public, NDTV reported.
Taking note of Modi’s tweet, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said in a tweet, “It would have sent a strong message to China had you met HH Dalai Lama in person.”
The current Dalai Lama assumed the position in 1940.
His birthday – on 6 July – is also celebrated as ‘World Tibet Day’ in an attempt to generate greater awareness about the problems being faced by the Tibetan population.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
