'Urge US to Stop Meddling': China, as Blinken Meets Dalai Lama Reps

A day after the US Secretary of State met a senior representative of the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, China asserted its condemnation of the meeting held in Delhi, on Thursday, 29 July, stating that it violated the US's commitment to consider Tibet as a part of China.

"We urge the US to honour its commitment to stop meddling in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Tibetan affairs, and offer no support to Tibet independence forces to engage in anti-China separatist activities. China will take all necessary measures to defend its own interests,” a Chinese spokesperson said, news agency PTI reported.