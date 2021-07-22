Dalai Lama's Close Advisors Among Potential Pegasus Targets: Report

The closest circle of advisors around the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and staff members of other Buddhist clerics were identified as potential targets of Israeli spyware Pegasus, reported The Wire, citing a leaked database of phone numbers reveals.

The leaked database, reportedly, has indicated that phone numbers of several Tibetan officials, activists and clerics were marked from late 2017 to early 2019.

As per The Wire, a technical examination of a phone’s data is imperative to establish if these numbers were surveilled.

However, the presence of these numbers indicated that they were distinguished as possible candidates for surveillance.