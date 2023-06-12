Here’s How the Indian Diaspora Is Organising a Grand Welcome for PM Modi

The Indian diaspora in the United States is organising a grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US. This will mark his first state visit to the country.

PM Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to address a Joint Meeting of the US Congress for the second time.

According to several reports, thousands of Indian Americans will congregate in Washington to welcome PM Modi, who will arrive in the American capital at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The Indian-American community members have planned to gather at the Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington near the White House. Another group of Indian Americans has planned to go to Andrews Air Force Base to welcome the Prime Minister as he lands in Air India One on June 21 in New York.