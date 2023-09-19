Trudeau Updates Biden, Nijjar's Son Speaks: The Latest on India-Canada Tensions

Tit-for-tat: Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said that Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai had been expelled. He is a 1997 batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, and had been posted as a minister in the Indian mission in Ottawa, Canada.

In response, the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Canada's High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay and informed him that Olivier Sylvestere was to leave India within the next five days. Sylvestere is reportedly a high-ranking intelligence officer in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and top diplomat in India.

Trudeau briefs leaders: After his address, Trudeau briefed leaders of Canada's allies such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron, CBC News reported citing sources.

US White House statement: Reacting to Trudeau's allegations against India, the US said that it was "deeply concerned." "We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

Australia similarly responds: The Australian government said that it was “deeply concerned” by the claims made by Canada and asserted that “all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law."