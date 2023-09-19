Trudeau Updates Biden, Nijjar's Son Speaks: The Latest on India-Canada Tensions

As relations between the two Commonwealth nations hit an all-time low, here are all the top developments on the latest geopolitical crisis.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, 19 September, alleged that the Indian government was behind the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.
A diplomatic storm ensued soon after, with both Canada and India expelling each other's top diplomats from their respective countries.
This is possibly the first time that a Western democracy has publicly accused India of playing a role in violence carried out outside its jurisdiction. As relations between the two Commonwealth nations hit an all-time low, here are all the top developments on the latest geopolitical crisis.
Tit-for-tat: Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said that Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai had been expelled. He is a 1997 batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, and had been posted as a minister in the Indian mission in Ottawa, Canada.
In response, the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Canada's High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay and informed him that Olivier Sylvestere was to leave India within the next five days. Sylvestere is reportedly a high-ranking intelligence officer in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and top diplomat in India.
Trudeau briefs leaders: After his address, Trudeau briefed leaders of Canada's allies such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron, CBC News reported citing sources.
US White House statement: Reacting to Trudeau's allegations against India, the US said that it was "deeply concerned." "We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson was quoted as saying by Associated Press.
Australia similarly responds: The Australian government said that it was “deeply concerned” by the claims made by Canada and asserted that “all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law."
"I don’t talk about Five Eyes intelligence at a press conference, funnily enough, that’s why it’s called intelligence, because we don’t speculate on what the intelligence is,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing agreement between Australia, Canada, the US, the UK, and New Zealand.
Nijjar's son speaks out: 21-year-old Balraj Singh Nijjar, the son of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, told CBC News that "it was just a matter of time for when the truth would come out [...] When we heard the news today, it was a sense of relief that it's finally coming to the public eyes."
"Hopefully, you can take this a step further and get specific individuals [...] If you place sanctions, whatever the next steps are, we're waiting as a family to see what it is," the eldest son of the pro-Khalistan leader said.
Canadian Police's update: The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team that is probing the murder of Nijjar told CBC News, "This remains a priority investigation for [IHIT] and we have and will continue to work closely with our local, provincial and national police agencies and partners in order to advance this investigation."
