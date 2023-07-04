Centre Summons Canadian High Commissioner Over 8 July Khalistan Rally in Toronto

The Indian government on Monday, 3 July, summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKayove in response to a scheduled rally organised by Khalistan supporters in Toronto on 8 July.

This comes just a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated the "radical, extremist" Khalistani ideology is not good for bilateral ties between India and its partner countries like the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Pro-Khalistan supporters in Canada have planned a "freedom rally" in Toronto. The promotional posters for this rally feature threats to India's envoy in Ottawa and Consul General in Toronto.

The Canadian government stated that Canada takes its “obligations regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously" and called the posters "unacceptable."