ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Centre Summons Canadian High Commissioner Over 8 July Khalistan Rally in Toronto

Centre Summons Canadian High Commissioner Over 8 July Khalistan Rally in Toronto

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly clarified Canada's stance and called the posters "unacceptable."

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Centre Summons Canadian High Commissioner Over 8 July Khalistan Rally in Toronto
i

The Indian government on Monday, 3 July, summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKayove in response to a scheduled rally organised by Khalistan supporters in Toronto on 8 July.

This comes just a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated the "radical, extremist" Khalistani ideology is not good for bilateral ties between India and its partner countries like the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Pro-Khalistan supporters in Canada have planned a "freedom rally" in Toronto. The promotional posters for this rally feature threats to India's envoy in Ottawa and Consul General in Toronto.

The Canadian government stated that Canada takes its “obligations regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously" and called the posters "unacceptable."

Also Read

Pro-Khalistan Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead in Canada

Pro-Khalistan Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead in Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

The promotional poster for the rally, which was released by pro-Khalistan outfits in Canada, is titled “Kill India" and accuses the Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General of India in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, of assassinating Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly took to Twitter to clarify Canada's stance on the issue.

The Indian consulate in San Francisco was allegedly set ablaze by Khalistan supporters on Sunday, 2 July.

"We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the US, the UK and Australia where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because their (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor them nor our relations."
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a statement to PTI
Also Read

Indian Consulate in San Francisco Allegedly Set Ablaze by Khalistan Supporters

Indian Consulate in San Francisco Allegedly Set Ablaze by Khalistan Supporters

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×