Sikh Leader's Murder: Canada's Allegations, India's Retort — What Led to This?

Tensions between India and Canada have aggravated after the allegations by the latter that there is a "possible link" to show that India was involved in the killing of a Sikh leader on Canadian soil.

The events have thus folded at a lightning speed since 18 September (EDT, Canada's standard time). Among other issues, it is primarily the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar which took place three months ago that has propelled the politically sensitive and alarming situation.

Let's took a look at what went down in the past months.