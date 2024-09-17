Canadian Byelections, Jagmeet Singh's Exit: A Turning Point for Trudeau Govt?

Of late, Canada's economy has been nosediving on the back of high unemployment rates, a severe crunch in housing, and high prices at grocery stores – with many pointing the finger at Trudeau and his government.

Singh and Trudeau had inked the 'supply-and-confidence' agreement in March 2022 – a pact that was due to expire in June 2025, just shy of the October election. It is a deal wherein a minority government i.e., one that does not have an outright majority in Parliament, receives support from one or more parties on the passage of bills, including the Budget, confidence votes et al.

The Sikh leader had taken to X to announce his withdrawal of support, saying that the Liberals had "let people down" and "don't deserve another chance from Canadians". In response, Trudeau said that Singh was "caving in to political pressure" and accused the leader of "walking away from progressive values".

Meanwhile, the opposition Conservatives had constantly been attacking both the Liberals and NDP over the economic downturn – thus portraying a public image that both parties share equal blame. Hence, Singh's decision was likely an attempt to disassociate himself from the government in order to shore up his chances ahead of the next federal election.