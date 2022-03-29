Voting on No-Confidence Motion Against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on 3 April

He also said that the official notification would be issued after the PM accepted the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

"In politics, some people win even after losing," he said.

Following the power shows of the government and the Opposition, he said that all containers had been removed in Islamabad and all roads were clear.

The Minister said that the Chaudhry brothers were with PTI. He, however, hoped that the MQM-P would soon announce its decision in favour of the government.

"Their decision will be a decisive one," he added.

"All those who have planned international conspiracies to remove PM Imran Khan will fail miserably," he said, adding that all eyes were on the Supreme Court's decision, Geo News reported.