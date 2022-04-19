IMF to Consider Rapid Financial Aid After Representations by India: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's finance ministry said on Tuesday, 19 April, that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider providing quick financial assistance to the debt-burdened country after representations by India.

On Monday, Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ali Sabry-led delegation started formal talks with the IMF in Washington. The government is hopeful that the programme would help top up its reserves and attract bridge financing to pay for imports of fuel, food and medicines, reported Reuters.

Sabry's aide Shamir Zavahir took to Twitter and informed that the finance minister made a request for a loan under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) window to mitigate the current supply chain issues. However, the IMF was of the view that it doesn't meet their criteria, he said.