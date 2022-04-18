'Not an Economist': Who is Ali Sabry, Tasked With Reviving Sri Lanka's Economy?

Sabry has downplayed his credentials, himself admitting that he is "not familiar" with economics, which is why he resigned one day after being appointed as the finance minister.

"I thought I am not an economist, I am not familiar with this area. So I thought somebody who is more suited would be ideal to do the job. That’s why I resigned. I waited three to four-five days, and in this crucial time, we appealed to anyone (to become the Finance Minister). But no one was coming forward. And then I thought at this given time, so many things are at stake, we need to protect the institutions, and we need somebody to govern. And talk to the IMF, talk to the Indian government, you need somebody to represent your country and your nation. So, with reluctance, I thought that I will take back my resignation, and do my level best," he said, during his interview with The Sunday Express.

He has maintained that with respect to Sri Lanka's economic recovery, the expectations of the government and the public need to be realistic.

"We need to protect the institutions, the central bank, banking system, its credibility, its association with payment gateways, friendly relationships with international multilateral organisations, foreign countries," Sabry added during the interview.