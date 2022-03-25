'Illegal Deportation': Kyiv Says Moscow Sending 1000s of Ukrainians to Russia

The city council of Mariupol, a besieged port city in Ukraine, accused Russian forces on Thursday, 24 March, of deporting thousands of local civilians to Russia. The statement was made on Telegram.

"Residents of the Left Bank district are beginning to be deported en masse to Russia. In total, about 15,000 Mariupol residents were subjected to illegal deportation. This is about half of all residents who are still in the Left Bank district," the Mariupol City Council stated, as quoted by the Financial Times.

"It is known that the occupiers... are forcing people already exhausted by the war to get on buses. There is also information that the Russian occupiers are confiscating people’s passports and other Ukrainian identity documents. The deported people are first taken to so-called filtration camps, from where they are redistributed to various remote cities in Russia," the council added.