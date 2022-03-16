Ukraine Crisis: ICJ To Announce Decision on Provisional Measures at 8:30 pm

Ukraine had requested the ICJ to indicate 'provisional measures' (i.e., pass an interim order) to prevent irreparable prejudice to it, including the immediate suspension of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, and for Russia to ensure that its forces or any persons under its effective control don't take any further actions in Ukraine which could aggravate the situation.

The ICJ heard arguments from Ukraine's agents and counsels on 7 March, who denied Russia's stated objective behind its 'special military operation', ie to prevent a 'genocide' in separatist regions of Ukraine.

Russia refused to take part in the proceedings.

ICJ President, Judge Joan Donoghue, had said the court would make its decision as soon as possible. She will read out the court's decision on Wednesday, which will be livestreamed on the ICJ's website.