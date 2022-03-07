Russian Invasion Based on 'Horrible Lie', War Crimes Committed: Ukraine to ICJ

Russia has "defiled the Genocide Convention" by trying to justify its "war of aggression" with false claims of genocide in the Donbas region, Ukraine told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, 7 March.

Ukraine requested the ICJ to indicate 'provisional measures' (i.e., pass an interim order) to prevent irreparable prejudice to it, including the immediate suspension of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, and for Russia to ensure that its forces or any persons under its effective control don't take any further actions in Ukraine which could aggravate the situation.